Snoop Dogg has hilarious reaction to Luka Doncic's NSFW trash talk

Snoop Dogg came to Minnesota to watch the Timberwolves, but it was Luka Doncic who led the pack.

Doncic played his part by dropping 36 points on 14 of 22 shooting Thursday to help the Dallas Mavericks complete a gentleman's sweep over the Wolves.

At one point in the third quarter, Doncic produced an and-1 attempt to push the score to 82-46 with 7:54 remaining.

He looked over to the baseline and appeared to say, "Yeah, who's crying now, m------------?" It's not clear who Doncic aimed it to, but Snoop Dogg was in the area and had a hilarious reaction.

Snoop Dogg's reaction to Luka's NSFW trash talk 😂



(via @nba) pic.twitter.com/rmJeMPQLfX — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 31, 2024

Snoop Dogg pushed himself back in his seat and couldn't stop himself from laughing.

He then looked to be in disbelief, appearing to say, "He's cold" in reference to Doncic.

Snoop Dogg is in disbelief pic.twitter.com/U4LhxZgeRy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2024

It's been a commanding postseason for Doncic and Co., who have definitely overcame hurdles to reach the NBA Finals where they will meet the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

As the No. 5 seed, Dallas eliminated the star-studded No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers, top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves, who had the top-ranked defense.

If they can pull off the upset over Boston, it could truly be an iconic run for a deserved group.

With the Dallas Mavericks set to take on the Boston Celtics for the NBA title, here are some key storylines to watch.