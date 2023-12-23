Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ruled out after stepping on Mavericks' ball boy

Victor Wembanyama's Christmas weekend probably could've gone better.

The San Antonio Spurs' top overall rookie was a late scratch Saturday at the Dallas Mavericks after he injured his ankle in pregame warmups.

Wembanyama was practicing his rim finishing when he landed, took a few steps and ultimately stepped on a Mavericks' ball boy, where his ankle appeared to tweak.

Victor Wembanyama ends his pre-game work out early and heads to the locker room frustrated after landing awkwardly on one of the Mavs employees under the basket. pic.twitter.com/wURajkU498 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 24, 2023

He left to the locker room before eventually returning and finishing his warmups with no issues.

But Gregg Popovich and the Spurs ruled Wembanyama out as a precaution since he had already been dealing with a sore right ankle entering the game.

Wembanyama has been a bright light for the 4-23 Spurs, who are dead last in the West. The rookie is averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes. He has a 44/28/77 shooting split.