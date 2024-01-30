Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu to face off in first ever NBA-WNBA 3-point shootout at All-Star Weekend

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are going head to head at NBA All-Star weekend.

The Golden State Warriors and New York Liberty star guards are participating in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.

The “Stephen vs. Sabrina” shootout will follow the 3-Point Contest rules, but Curry will shoot NBA balls from the NBA 3-point line (23 feet, 9 inches) while Ionescu will launch WNBA balls from the WNBA arc (20 feet, 6 inches).

Ionescu, the WNBA’s single-season 3-point record holder, initially set a record with 37 out of 40 in the final round of the WNBA 3-Point Contest in July. She went on to challenge the two-time NBA 3-Point Contest champion.

Curry raised the challenge once again when he was mic’d up warming up for Golden State’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25.

Ionescu accepted the challenge right away.

Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will be receiving a donation from the NBA and WNBA. For each shot made by the two stars, additional donations from State Farm to the NBA Foundation will be made to support economic empowerment in the Black community. A regular 3-pointer will ring in $1,000, the money ball is valued at $2,000 and the “STARRY Range Ball” will be worth $3,000.

The competition is set to kick off after the 3-Point Contest and before the Slam Dunk. All-Star Saturday Night will begin at 8 p.m. ET.