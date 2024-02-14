Suns' Drew Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart ‘sucker punched' him before game

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart "sucker punched" him hours before Wednesday night's game between the two teams.

Eubanks told reporters that he was entering the Footprint Center in Phoenix when he and Stewart started exchanging words. Eubanks said they then came chest-to-chest before Stewart "sucker punched" him and security intervened.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that were was a police presence involved with the situation as well.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," a Suns spokesperson said in a statement, via PHNX Sports. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons released the following statement: "We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities."

It's unclear what exactly provoked the altercation, but Eubanks said he didn't have any previous issues with Stewart outside of "just basketball s***."

“Clearly, you can see what he does, how he acts on the court, so it’s not surprising,” Eubanks added, via PHNX Sports.

Eubanks, a sixth-year pro, said that he would still be available to play in Wednesday's game.

“I’m straight,” he said. “Soft punch.”

Stewart, who missed Detroit's previous seven contests due to a sprained right ankle, was listed as out against Phoenix with the same injury.

Stewart, a fourth-year pro, was involved in an on-court altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James back in November 2021. Stewart took an elbow to the face from James while the two were battling for position. The contact left Stewart bloodied and heated, and he had to be restrained after trying to go after James.

Stewart was suspended for two games due to the incident and James received a one-game ban.

The Associated Press contributed to this story