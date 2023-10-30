These are the NBA international games in 2023-24

International games are back on the menu for NBA fans.

The NBA Global Games usually sees two international contests occur each season, though the COVID-19 pandemic halted it for a few years.

It returned to the schedule in 2022-23, which saw the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City, Mexico on Dec. 17, 2022, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, France on Jan. 19, 2023.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 international contests:

How many NBA international games will there be in 2023-24?

There are two international games the NBA has planned in the 2023-24 regular season.

Which teams are playing in NBA international games in 2023-24?

The four teams involved are the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

What and when are the NBA international games in 2023-24?

The first game on Nov. 9, 2023 will see the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks face off in Mexico City, Mexico.

Next and last is the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris, France on Jan. 11, 2024.

Both games will take place in the same arenas and cities as 2022-23.

What were the NBA international preseason games in 2023-24?

The NBA usually plays a few preseason games abroad, too, which was the case in 2023-24. This preseason saw the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play in consecutive games in Abu Dhabi. Minnesota won both.