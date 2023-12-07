Tyrese Haliburton trolls Damian Lillard after hitting dagger 3-pointer vs. Bucks

It was Tyrese Time in Sin City on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton propelled the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal.

Inside the final minute at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Haliburton drilled a step-back 3-pointer to give Indiana a commanding eight-point lead. And after hitting the game-sealing shot, Haliburton mocked Bucks star Damian Lillard's "Dame Time" celebration by looking down at his right wrist.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I know what time it is," a mic'd-up Haliburton said during the celebration.

TYRESE HALIBURTON, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!



27 PTS, 15 AST 🤯



🏀 Pacers/Bucks on ESPN

🏆 Winner advances to Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/fr6PhgMj21 — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2023

“I know what time it is.”



- Tyrese Haliburton. 🗣️🗣️



pic.twitter.com/KtTpKrmHcQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2023

Haliburton finished with 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers in the semifinal triumph, continuing his stellar fourth NBA season. He's averaging 26.9 points while leading the league in assists per game at 12.1 this season.

Haliburton, who's coming off his first All-Star appearance, may just be the frontrunner for IST MVP, as he's averaging 27.8 points and 13.7 assists across six tournament games -- all Pacers wins.

Haliburton and Co. will meet the winner of the West semifinal -- Los Angeles Lakers versus New Orleans Pelicans -- in the inaugural IST final on Saturday in Las Vegas.