Victor Wembanyama's Slenderman costume steals show in Spurs-Suns thriller

It was the Slim Reaper vs. Slenderman on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant took the floor against San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama on Halloween, and it was the latter's costume that stole the show from the start.

Wembanyama pulled up into Footprint Center in Phoenix with a Slenderman outfit, a fictional supernatural character based off an internet creation in 2009 that went viral.

Slenderman is an incredibly thin and tall figure who does not have a face -- which is strictly white -- but sports a black suit. Wembanyama drew similar comparisons with his body movements when he first made waves prior to coming to the NBA, and you really couldn't tell the difference when he made his way to the locker room.

Wembanyama and the Spurs then had a Halloween to remember with a thrilling conclusion to their game.

Down 114-111 with 13 seconds to go, Wembanyama cut the lead to one on a putback dunk before Keldon Johnson stripped Durant and made a tough shot at the rim to take the 115-114 lead.

Durant had a chance to win at the buzzer, but his shot fell short. Here's how it all unfolded:

THE SPURS PULL OFF A MIRACLE!



Wemby finishes a putback dunk and then Johnson steals the ball and lays it in for the game ‼️



The Spurs finish the game on an 18-7 (33-19 in the 4Q) 😲 pic.twitter.com/E76VdZVBxX — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

There were shouts Durant had been hit in the face when he received the inbounds pass, but a foul was not called.

Wembanyama finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes while shooting 6-for-12 overall, 2-for-6 from deep and 4-for-5 at the foul line.

Durant led the charge for Phoenix without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal -- both out due to injuries -- as he posted 26 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes on 12-for-19 shooting overall, 1-for-3 from deep and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe.

Both teams moved to 2-2 on the season, but it won't be long before Slim Reaper and Slenderman face off again. Phoenix will again host San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. It will be both team's next game since this one, so it should make for an enthralling contest.