When does the NBA 2023-24 preseason begin?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup kept basketball fans' stomachs full. Now it's time for the last push until the NBA resumes.

Germany won the gold medal vs. Serbia in the World Cup for the first time in its history, with Dennis Schroder taking home the MVP award. Team USA went home emptyhanded after falling to Dillon Brooks and Canada in the bronze medal game.

But Schroder, Brooks and several other NBA stars who competed in the World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will soon report to their respective teams to begin preseason action.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 NBA preseason:

When does NBA preseason start?

The 2023-24 NBA preseason will get underway on Thursday, Oct. 5 when the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves compete in Abu Dhabi.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

How long is the NBA preseason?

The 2023-24 preseason will run until Friday, Oct. 20.

When is the NBA 2023-24 start date?

Opening night of the new campaign will start shortly after on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The full list of key dates for the new season can be viewed here.

How many games are in the 2023-24 NBA season?

Each of the 30 NBA teams will play 82 games from October through April. That total includes the brand-new in-season tournament that will begin on Friday, Nov. 3.

With the NBA schedule released, these are the key matchups to look out for during the season.