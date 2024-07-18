Cubs announce reconfigured field for Northwestern game at Wrigley to avoid last year's strange design

The Northwestern Wildcats will return to Wrigley Field this fall for two games at the Friendly Confines, but things will look a little different. The Cubs announced on Wednesday that they’ve reconfigured the field so that each team will have a sideline of its own.

Last year, the team’s shared a sideline that spanned across left and center field.

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Players warm up before the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

“The Chicago Cubs and Northwestern have enjoyed a long-term partnership for over a decade,” said Cubs Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Colin Faulkner. “We’re excited to welcome the Wildcats back to the Friendly Confines this November with a new field layout that addresses feedback we’ve received from the Big Ten Conference and participating teams.”

Football at Wrigley Field has a long history. The typical home of the Cubs also hosted the Bears for 50 years, from 1921 to 1970.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini also played there back in 2010 with an even quirkier field than last year. That year all offensive plays had to go in one direction, because one of the end zones was right up against a brick wall.

Northwestern will host both Ohio State on Nov. 16 and Illinois on Nov. 30.