Drew Allar, Miles Scott earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Illinois cornerback Miles Scott were among four players named Big Ten Players of the Week.

In addition, Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin and kicker Dragan Kesich also received the awards for their performances in the opening week of the season.

Allar was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week thanks to his efforts in a 38-15 win over West Virginia on Saturday night.

The quarterback was 21-of-29 passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 7 Nittany Lions got their season off to a strong start.

Scott and Nubin shared the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award thanks to their strong efforts in their teams’ respective victories.

Scott made a massive play for the Illini as they trailed Toledo 19-7 in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game in Champaign, with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown that turned the momentum of the contest.

Illinois ultimately won in a 30-28 thriller.

Nubin had two interceptions for Minnesota as they erased a 10-3 deficit and beat Nebraska 13-10 with a fourth quarter surge in the Twin Cities.

His second interception allowed the Gophers to nail a last-second field goal to earn their fifth straight win over the Cornhuskers.

Kesich knocked in two field goals in the Minnesota victory, including the 47-yard game-winner with no time left on the clock to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors.