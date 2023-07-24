Illinois football team unveils new uniforms ahead of 2023 season

The Illinois Fighting Illini have released their new football uniforms for the 2023 season, and the team has added more splashes of color and other variations to their look for the coming year.

The Illini unveiled three uniform combinations on Monday, including their new home jersey. The primary color is blue, with white numbers and orange trim.

The jerseys also have orange and white stripes on the shoulders, with the orange pants also having blue and white stripes:

Those stripes were not present on last year’s blue jerseys, which also had orange numbers.

Another added flourish comes on the helmet, with the Illini opting for a glossy finish and the blue “Block I” logo. Last year’s helmets had a matte finish.

For road uniforms, the Illini revealed two separate looks. The white road uniform has been dressed up with stripes as well, with blue and orange stripes on the sleeves. The numbers will also be orange with blue trim this season.

The uniform is completed with the orange pants from the home uniform set:

The second features the white jersey along with white pants, which have blue and orange stirpes down the sides:

Illinois will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 when they face Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.