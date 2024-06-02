Indiana State demolishes Illinois on way to Lexington Regional final

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 30: Illinois infielder Drake Westcott (34) hits the ball during the college baseball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on April 30, 2023, at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A seven-run, six-hit third inning which saw 12 Indiana State players bat easily carried the Sycamores to a 13-2 romp over Illinois on Sunday in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The biggest damage in the inning came from at-bats by Parker Stinson and Adam Pottinger, who each drove in a pair of runs. Stinson doubled to right field to score Josue Urdanetta and Riley Iffrig, while Pottinger singled to right, scoring Dominic Listi and Mike Sears.

Pottinger started the inning, drawing a walk. He, Iffrig and Urdanetta, the bottom of the order, each batted twice in the inning. Illinois lifted starting pitcher Regan Hall, who faced five batters in the inning, while the Illini failed to record an out. Sam Reed came on in relief before facing seven batters to get three outs.

In the eighth, Sears hit a grand slam for a 13-1 advantage. Brennyn Cutts went the distance on the mound for Indiana State (44-14), surrendering eight hits and striking out five with only two walks.

Illinois (35-21) scored in the seventh when Brody Harding singled to right, scoring Vytas Valincius. The Illini's final run came on Ryan Moerman's solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Indiana State advances to the regional championship to face Kentucky later Sunday.