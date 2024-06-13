Illinois star Terrence Shannon acquitted on rape charges in Kansas case

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Food City Center at Thompson Boling Arena.

Former Illinois guard and current NBA Draft prospect Terrance Shannon Jr. was acquitted on all charges related to an alleged sexual assault in Kansas.

Shannon was found not guilty on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery in the trial, which took place this week in a Kansas courtroom.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Sept. 2023, when Shannon was arrested and charged with rape. He was accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks and reaching under her skirt, charges that his lawyers vehemently denied.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Shannon testified in court that he never touched the woman.

After he was charged, Shannon was suspended indefinitely, but that suspension was overturned by a federal court, allowing him to return to the Illini roster after missing six games.

Illinois ultimately reached the Elite Eight and captured the Big Ten Tournament title, with Shannon playing a significant role in his final NCAA season.

Shannon will likely be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, scheduled to take place later this month in New York.