Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women's lacrosse goals

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Izzy Scane #27 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on against the Boston College Eagles during the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park on May 28, 2023 in Cary, North Carolina. Northwestern won 18-6. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane broke the Division I record for women’s lacrosse goals on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver, snapping a tie with Charlotte North for the top spot. North had 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22.

Scane and the Wildcats are going for the school's second straight national championship and No. 9 overall for the vaunted program. As the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, they received a bye into the second round.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

An athletic, physical presence, Scane collected 99 goals and 35 assists in 20 games last season. She won the Tewaaraton Award -- college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy -- and she is a finalist for the honor again this year.

Scane moved into a tie with North when she scored five times in a 14-12 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament championship last weekend. The Wildcats avenged a 14-13 loss to the Nittany Lions on March 22.

Scane, who grew up in Michigan, had 70 goals and 17 assists in 17 games this season going into the NCAA tourney.