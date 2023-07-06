Olu Fashanu, Marvin Harrison Jr. among top picks in latest ESPN mock draft

It feels like we just moved past the NFL Draft, but with the college football season rapidly approaching, there are plenty of big-name players in the Big Ten to keep an eye on this season, as evidenced by the conference’s performance in ESPN’s newest mock draft.

That draft, compiled by analyst Jordan Reid, features a total of 10 Big Ten players going in the first 32 picks of the draft, including two in the top-four selections.

The draft had two quarterbacks go off the board in the first three picks, with USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake May going No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but sandwiched between those picks was Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who Jordan Reid had going to the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison had a breakout season with the Buckeyes last season, with 77 catches, 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He likely would have been a first-round pick if he’d been eligible to come out last season, but now he’ll look to not just make a run at a top-end selection, but also try to get Ohio State back into the College Football Playoff.

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu was slotted at No. 4 in the mock draft, with the top-rated lineman in this year’s draft class hoping to bolster the Nittany Lions’ chances of outdueling Michigan and Ohio State in the loaded Big Ten East.

Fashanu is a potential cornerstone piece at left tackle in the NFL, and has gotten rave reviews during his time in Happy Valley. He was seen as potentially the top-available tackle in last year’s draft, but instead opted to return to Penn State in pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth, with the Nittany Lions aiming to compete with Michigan and Ohio State for that coveted spot.

Those were the only Big Ten players in the top-10, but another big-name went off the board at No. 11, with the Chicago Bears snagging Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka was no slouch last season either, with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

In fact, this mock draft had a total of five Ohio State players going in the first round, with 10 Big Ten players appearing in that first round in all.

For those curious, Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was mocked at No. 19 to the Seattle Seahawks, who also drafted former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the 2023 NFL Draft.

You can find the full mock draft here.