Report: Big Ten invites two more Pac-12 schools to join conference

The Big Ten will attempt to woo Oregon and Washington into joining the conference, according to the The Athletic.

NEWS: The Big Ten is going to invite Oregon and Washington to join the league, source tells @TheAthletic. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

Reports emerged Wednesday that the league would consider adding Oregon and Washington, as well as Cal and Stanford, to the mix, followed by a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday that schools have authorized commissioner Tony Pettiti to look into the matter.

According to multiple reports, neither school would receive a full share of the conference’s new TV deal, and it is unlikely that television networks like Fox, NBC and CBS would cough up any additional money to sweeten the pot for the Huskies or Ducks to join the conference.

Even with those stumbling blocks, Washington and Oregon could still consider joining the Big Ten anyway. Colorado has already jumped ship from the Pac-12, and will join the Big 12 next season.

Three other schools, including Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, could also be preparing to join the Big 12 due to concerns over an uncertain television future for the Pac-12.

That deal involves putting most of the conference’s marquee matchups on Apple TV, which has generated some skepticism within the conference, according to officials.

Arizona and Arizona State’s leadership are planning meetings on Thursday to discuss the matter, and there could be momentum building for them to jump ship and leave the Pac-12 in coming years.

Should that occur, Oregon and Washington could push to leave the conference as well.

Cal and Stanford could also be part of those conversations, leaving Oregon State and Washington State to fend for themselves.