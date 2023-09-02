Watch: Michigan State's Tyrell Henry makes insane catch vs. CMU

Tyrell Henry #2 of the Michigan State Spartans runs up the field in the third quarter of a game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Spartan Stadium on September 01, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Michigan State got off to a slow start in their season-opener against Central Michigan, but sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry helped finish things off with a flourish for the Spartans.

Henry, appearing in his first career game for Michigan State, made an absolutely-crazy play in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach for the Spartans, who ultimately would cruise to a 31-7 victory.

After a 72-yard reception by Christian Kirkpatrick set up the Spartans in the red zone, Henry broke for the corner of the end zone, and Noah Kim lofted a picture-perfect ball toward the pylon.

What followed was, in a word, epic:

A defensive pass interference flag was declined on the play, but the interference and the one-handed grab were only part of what made it such an amazing catch.

The reception was actually the first of Henry’s collegiate career, and it helped boost the Spartans to a blowout victory.