The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues won’t be the only teams hitting the ice at Wrigley Field this winter, as the next generation of hockey stars will also get a chance to skate at the Friendly Confines.

In a blockbuster announcement Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it will hold four marquee matchups at Wrigley in the days after the Winter Classic, with three men’s games and a women’s game all on the docket over a two-day stretch starting on January 3.

The University of Norte Dame, which hosted the last Blackhawks outdoor game in 2019, is less than 100 miles from Chicago and surely will be able to pack the 41,649-seat stadium. The Ohio State and Michigan matchup will bring a historic rivalry to a historic venue.

These games will mark the first outdoor men's hockey game since 2013 when Wisconsin took on Minnesota at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. For the WCHA, the Ohio State-Wisconsin game is a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Championships. These two teams have combined to win the last five national championships in women's hockey.

Here are the matchups for the games:

Friday, January 3, 2025:

Penn State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Saturday, January 4, 2025:

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (WCHA)

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The start times for the games are set for 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on January 3 and 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT on January 4, but which game will be played at what time has yet to be released.

In February, the Blackhawks announced they will host the franchise's seventh outdoor game at the iconic Wrigley Field. The game will mark the second time the Blackhawks have hosted the Winter Classic at Wrigley.

This will also be the Blackhawks' and Blues' second Winter Classic matchup. The first time was in 2017 at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, and the Blues won that game.

While the game is usually played on New Year's Day, the NHL has announced the game won’t be played in its usual New Year’s Day slot. In April, it was announced that the game will take place on Dec. 31, 2024, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Central time.

The Blackhawks have played in a league-high six outdoor games, posting a record of 1-5. Their lone win came in the 2014 Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field. In addition to their loss at Busch Stadium against the Blues, they also have recorded losses at Wrigley Field (2009), Nationals Park (2015), TCF Bank Stadium (2016), and Notre Dame Stadium (2019).

The NHL will also host an outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, with the Red Wings and Blue Jackets battling at the home of the Ohio State University football team.