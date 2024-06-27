Zach Edey, Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Athletes of the Year

The Big Ten Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards were announced Thursday, and both Purdue's Zach Edey and Iowa's Caitlin Clark took home the hardware for the second straight year.

Edey — who was chosen ninth overall by the Grizzlies in Wednesday's NBA Draft — averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 2023-24. He took the Boilermakers to the NCAA championship game for the first time since 1969.

Clark took her alma mater to the title game, too, for a second-straight season. She led the nation in 10 statistical categories last season with 31.6 points, 8.9 assists and 201 three-pointers made per game. Clark's crowning achievement was becoming the NCAA's men's or women's leading scorer of all time with 3,951 career points. The Indiana Fever drafted her No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.