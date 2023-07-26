Harrison, McCarthy among players tabbed for Big Ten preseason honors

As the Big Ten prepares for its media days event in Indianapolis, the conference announced the 10 players chosen for its annual preseason football honors.

That group includes a pair of Michigan Wolverines, as quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum were chosen from the Big Ten East.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will potentially be a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft, was also chosen by the media panel.

In the West division, two Minnesota Golden Gophers made the cut, as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and defensive back Tyler Nubin were both honored by the conference.

Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, who could also potentially be a first-round pick, was also tabbed.

A panel of media members made the 10 selections, with five representatives from each of the Big Ten’s teams.

Here is the full list of honorees:

East –

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

West –

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota