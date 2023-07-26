Harrison, McCarthy among players tabbed for Big Ten preseason honors

As the Big Ten prepares for its media days event in Indianapolis, the conference announced the 10 players chosen for its annual preseason football honors.
That group includes a pair of Michigan Wolverines, as quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum were chosen from the Big Ten East.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will potentially be a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft, was also chosen by the media panel.
In the West division, two Minnesota Golden Gophers made the cut, as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and defensive back Tyler Nubin were both honored by the conference.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, who could also potentially be a first-round pick, was also tabbed.
A panel of media members made the 10 selections, with five representatives from each of the Big Ten’s teams.
Here is the full list of honorees:
NCAA
East –
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan
QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
West –
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DB Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota