Jim Harbaugh, NCAA ‘working toward' suspension to start 2023 season: report

The Michigan Wolverines are aiming to get back to the College Football Playoff this season, but that quest may get off to an interesting start, as head coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended by the NCAA.

According to reports from Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger and ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Harbaugh could potentially be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season as a result of an investigation into the school’s recruiting practices.

According to Dellenger, Harbaugh was “dishonest about the recruiting violations” during conversations with NCAA investigators during the ongoing probe, and as part of a negotiated resolution, he could face a ban for the first four games of the season.

Michigan’s first four games are against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, with all four of the contests in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has spent the last eight seasons at Michigan, guiding the team to a 74-25 record during that time. He helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship last season, with Michigan losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal round.

The Wolverines returned key starters in JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum on offense, and are hoping to get back to the playoff this season.