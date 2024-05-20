Defending champion South Carolina to open season in Las Vegas against Michigan

Defending national champion South Carolina has another splashy opening planned.

The Gamecocks will take on Michigan at the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas on Nov. 4 to tip off season. A year ago, South Carolina began their undefeated, championship season by defeating Notre Dame in Paris.

“We’re excited to have another great destination and event to start our 2024-25 season, for our team and for our FAMS,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “The Hall of Fame Series has become an incredible showcase for the country’s best teams in both men’s and women’s basketball, and we’re looking forward to adding our names to that slate this season."

The game will be the first between the Gamecocks and Wolverines since 1995. South Carolina leads the all-time series 3-0.

The win over Notre Dame last season began a perfect run for the Gamecocks, who finished 38-0 to become just the 10th undefeated champions in women's basketball.

The men's game of the Las Vegas doubleheader features Texas and Ohio State.