Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight

Eric Montross of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to pass the ball during a college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins on Feb. 13, 1993, at Cole Field House in College Park, Md.

Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and NBA big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.

The school released the family's announcement Monday morning, saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness,” the announcement said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross.



Rest in peace Big E.



🔗: https://t.co/EgOjPTSh2B pic.twitter.com/V3TgxZDWPm — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 18, 2023

Montross played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith from 1990-94 and was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American. He started on Smith's second NCAA championship team in 1993 before being the No. 9 overall pick by the Boston Celtics a year later and playing in the NBA until 2002. Along with the Celtics, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

RIP Eric Montross 💚



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Montross family. pic.twitter.com/kzZbLfZzfZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2023

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of former Sixer Eric Montross. Rest in peace. 💙❤️ https://t.co/nNh08tqMXC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 18, 2023

In addition to his broadcast duties, he worked as senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC's athletics department. He was also known for charitable efforts, such as helping launch a father-child basketball camp for Father's Day weekend to support the UNC Children's Hospital.

“Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court," the school said in its own statement. "He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.”

The family announced Montross' illness when he was diagnosed, but didn't specify the nature of the cancer.