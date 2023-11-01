Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight dies at 83, family says

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83, his family announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Knight, who captured three NCAA Division I championships during his time as the head coach at Indiana, died at home surrounded by family members, according to the statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington, surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever, as a beloved husband, father, coach and friend.”

In lieu of flowers, Knight’s family suggested making donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to Marian University.

Knight began his coaching career at the United States Military Academy in 1965, then was hired at Indiana in 1971. There, he reached the Final Four on five occasions and captured three national titles, including in the 1986-87 season.

He became famed for his fiery demeanor and temper, famously throwing a chair across the floor during a game and frequently engaging in heated arguments with officials and media alike.

Knight’s tenure at Indiana ended in 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm during a confrontation. That action followed revelations that he had allegedly choked former player Neil Reed, an action that was captured on video.

Knight refused to resign his post, and instead was fired by the university.

In 2001, Knight was hired as head coach at Texas Tech, retiring in 2008.

Knight was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991, and to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.