Four Ramblers receive A10 All-Conference honors

The Atlantic 10 rolled out their annual conference awards this morning, announcing their picks for some of the conference’s best players this season. Fresh off of a conference championship, the Loyola Ramblers were featured heavily on the list, leading the way with three selections for the All-Conference teams.

Making an appearance on the All-Conference Second Team was Des Watson, who joined the team this year as a transfer from Richmond. Watson provided a spark to the Rambler offense from the very beginning, leading the team with 13.0 points per game, a number that rose to 14.2 in conference play.

Making the Third Team was Braden Norris, who closed out his final season in Rogers Park averaging 9.1 points per game. A staple for Loyola since 2019, Norris shot his highest rate from beyond the arc as a Rambler, converting at a rate of 43.6 percent. His conference-play total of 43.8 percent ranked fifth within the A-10.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Norris was also one of the nation's premier assist leaders, placing 55th in the nation with 153 assists this year. The guard etched his name in the Loyola record books on Saturday, becoming the fourth Rambler to record 500 career assists. Norris also found himself named to the All-Academic team, the only Rambler to receive the honor.

Joining Norris on the Third Team is Philip Alston, who has been a force for the Ramblers since transferring there last year. Alston averaged 12.4 points per game and reached the 20-point threshold on four separate occasions, with his 27 points against South Florida leading the team as the most scored in a game this year.

Also represented in the Atlantic 10 Awards was Miles Rubin, who put forth an incredible freshman campaign. Rubin found himself on the All-Rookie Team, while also securing a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Rubin averaged 5.9 points per game this year, but made a name for himself on the defensive end. His 2.3 blocks per game ranks 12th in the nation, as he set Loyola’s single-season block record with 72 this year.

Absent from the awards was head coach Drew Valentine, as Richmond’s Chris Mooney was named Coach of the Year.

The Ramblers will look to carry momentum into the conference tournament, playing their first game on Thursday.