Lucas Williamson signs with the Memphis Grizzlies for NBA Summer League

The pro journey will continue for former Rambler Lucas Williamson, as Loyola announced this morning that he has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Williamson made his Summer League debut in 2022 after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He then spent the 2022-23 season with the Ontario Clippers, the Clippers’ G League affiliate, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 23 games.

The guard most recently spent the 2023-24 season with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, where he averaged 9.2 points in 27 games in a breakout campaign.

Williamson joins a Memphis squad that has already made some noise in the Summer League, with ninth-overall pick Zach Edey dropping 15 points in his Summer League debut on Monday

Across five seasons at Loyola, Williamson led the Ramblers to three NCAA Tournaments, including Loyola’s magical Final Four run in 2018. He currently ranks first in program history with 124 wins and is one of 23 players to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds across his career at Loyola.

Williamson is one of two former Ramblers to be competing in the NBA Summer League, with Philip Alston signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on June 28. Both are looking to become the first Rambler to play in the NBA since Milton Doyle appeared in 10 contests with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season.

Williamson’s quest for the NBA could begin as early as tonight, as the Grizzlies are set to take on the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action tonight at 5 p.m.