Ramblers drop nailbiter to Richmond: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers were handed their first loss in Atlantic 10 conference play, with their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Richmond Spiders. The two squads battled it out all game, with Richmond taking the game to the final possession, winning by a score of 58-56. Here are three observations from the loss:

Technical foul comes back to haunt Ramblers

After battling to a tie at halftime, the Ramblers and Spiders traded blows early on. The Ramblers pulled out to an eight-point lead after a jumper from Jayden Dawson, but the celebrations were quickly put to a halt, as Des Watson was tagged for a technical foul after the play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The momentum swing was all the Spiders would need, as they would go on to rally and fend the Ramblers off to eventually take the win.

Free throws are still free

When a game comes down to one possession at the buzzer, every stat is going to come under the microscope. In this case, the Ramblers’ free-throw shooting was what held them back tremendously tonight.

The Ramblers entered tonight’s game with an already less-than-ideal 68 percent number from the charity stripe. The team finished the game going 8-14 from the line, only a 57 percent clip.

Alston held cold

The Ramblers were without their ace tonight, as senior Philip Alston was held off the score sheet for the first time in his Loyola career. Alston was able to contribute with four rebounds and two assists, but was limited with four fouls called against him.

Given his limited role tonight due to foul trouble, Alston was unable to find his groove offensively, being held to only 14 minutes of action tonight.

The Ramblers now look ahead to Saturday, where they travel to take on Saint Joseph’s with a 3 p.m. tipoff on ESPNU.