Ramblers fall to St. Bonaventure: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers saw their seven-game win streak snapped this evening, as they lost against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies by a score of 79-64. The loss now drops the Ramblers to 20-8 on the year (12-3 A10) as they fall into a tie for second place in the conference. Here are three observations from the game:

Foul trouble limits Rambler offense

The Ramblers found themselves hammered with a multitude of fouls, not being able to gain any momentum throughout the game. Loyola finished the game with a grand total of 22 personal fouls. The team found themselves struggling to find consistent playing time for their big men, as both Miles Rubin and Dame Adelekun each had four, while Tom Welch was tagged with three.

The Bonnies took full advantage of the opportunity, shooting a near-perfect 26-29 from the free throw line, good for 89.7 percent

Turnovers stall Rambler momentum

A common theme in Rambler losses? It’s usually the turnover that defeats them. The Ramblers combined for 19 turnovers as a team. The Bonnies took it in full force, with 24 of their 79 points coming off the turnover.

Despite coming in second on the team with 11 points, Braden Norris led all scorers with five turnovers, while Des Watson had four of his own.

Bonnies overcome slow start

It was a solid start for the Ramblers, as they got off to a seven-point lead five minutes into the first frame. That was before the Bonnies launched a 14-0 run to take the lead in the first half and never look back.

Daryl Banks III was a force for the Bonnies, as he led all scorers with 26 points. A player not to be ignored was Chad Venning, who dropped 18 points off the bench, along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Ramblers now look ahead to a game that has major conference implications, taking on #21 Dayton at home on Friday, with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.