Philip Alston to join Milwaukee Bucks for NBA Summer League

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Loyola forward Philip Alston has agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA Summer League. This comes after the forward had a workout with the team in May.

Long, powerfully built 6’6” forward w/ an intriguing combo of explosiveness, physicality, motor, ground coverage, and willingness to do the small things that drive winning. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 28, 2024

Alston joined the Ramblers as a junior in 2022 after playing two years at California University of Pennsylvania in Division II. He made an instant impact for Loyola in his debut season, leading the team with 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

This past season as a senior, Alston was a key contributor to a team that would go on to win the Atlantic 10 just one season removed from a last-place finish.

Despite missing time at the beginning of the season with an injury, he led the team in both points and rebounds yet again, contributing 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 29 games.

While not receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Ramblers would be invited to compete in the National Invitational Tournament, falling in the first round to Bradley.

Summer League action kicks off for the Bucks on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. as they take on the Chicago Bulls. Alston will be looking to make the team and become the first Loyola basketball alumni to play in the NBA since Milton Doyle, who played briefly for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.