Fans throw bottles on court during Texas' road win over Texas Tech

A fan is carried up the stairs by police and security during the second half of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena on Feb. 27, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas.

Dylan Disu scored 21 points, Max Abmas added 18 and Texas rode a big first half to a 81-69 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night in a game that included a significant delay after fans threw objects onto the floor.

Midway through the second half Texas' Brock Cunningham delivered a hard check to Darrion Williams, knocking the Red Raiders player out of bounds. While officials were reviewing the play, objects including water bottles were thrown onto the floor and security could be seen escorting a few fans out of the arena.

Cunningham was ejected with a flagrant-two foul and Texas Tech was given an administrative technical for the fans' behavior. That announcement resulted in more objects thrown and Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland took the microphone to implore the crowd to stop.

After play resumed, Tech (29-9, 8-7 Big 12) scored the next five points to get the deficit under 20 for the first time in the half, but the Red Raiders didn't get closer than the 12-point final margin.

Chendall Weaver finished with 15 points and Kadin Shedrick 10 for Texas (18-10, 7-8).

Isaacs finished with 17 points, 13 coming in the second half, for Tech, which lost for just the second time in 16 home games. Williams had 16 points, Joe Toussaint 13 and Chance McMillian 10 along with a game-high nine rebounds. Seven-footer Warren Washington, who has started all 24 games he has played, sat out with a nagging foot injury.

An noisy, energized crowd urged the Red Raiders on early in this final scheduled meeting between the rivals. But Texas (18-10, 7-8), which is leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next season, never trailed and outscored the Red Raiders 28-9 over the final seven minutes of the half to lead 47-23. Texas shot 60% in the first half, including 12 points from Disu and 11 by Abmas. Tech shot just 24% in the half, making 1 of 10 from the arc and Isaacs was 0 for 10 from the floor.

There were 56 free throws taken and three players from each team finished with four fouls.

The Longhorns gained a split of the season series and claimed their 90th win in the series that has spanned 157 games.

Texas is host to Oklahoma State on Saturday, while Texas Tech is at West Virginia.