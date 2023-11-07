What to know about Big Ten women's basketball with 2023-24 season underway

It was a big season for the Big Ten in 2022-23.
A total of eight programs qualified for the women's NCAA Tournament, tying a Big Ten record, and three of them reached the Elite Eight to set a conference record.
A historic March Madness run from National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark propelled Iowa all the way to its first national championship game. But the Hawkeyes came up one win short of that elusive national title, falling to LSU 102-85.
Now, in what's expected to be Clark's final collegiate season, the No. 3 Hawkeyes are looking climb the mountain all over again and, this time, be the last ones standing atop it. But Clark and Co. will face fierce competition, including from within their own conference, as they set out on a national championship bid.
With the 2023-24 women's college basketball season underway, here's what to know about the Big Ten conference:
What women's basketball teams are in the Big Ten?
This will be the final season before the Big Ten expands with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. Here's a look at the current 14-team conference:
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Who won the Big Ten championship in women's basketball last season?
NCAAB
Indiana captured its first Big Ten regular-season championship in 40 years by finishing atop the conference standings last season. But the Hoosiers were upset by Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Iowa then defeated the Buckeyes in the championship game to win the conference tournament.
Who are the best women's basketball teams in the Big Ten?
Five Big Ten teams cracked the AP preseason poll, with three inside the top 10: No. 3 Iowa, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Indiana, No. 14 Maryland and No. 23 Illinois. Nebraska received votes in the poll as well.
The coaches and media both pegged Iowa as the conference's top team this season. Here's how they ranked the top five squads:
Coaches Big Ten preseason rankings
- Iowa
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Illinois
Media Big Ten preseason rankings
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Maryland
- Michigan
Who are the best women's basketball players in the Big Ten?
The coaches and media were unsurprisingly in agreement on the preseason conference player of the year in Clark. Here were their All-Big Ten Team picks:
Coaches preseason All-Big Ten Team
- Makira Cook, senior guard, Illinois
- Mackenzie Holmes, graduate forward, Indiana (unanimous selection)
- Caitlin Clark, senior guard, Iowa (unanimous selection)
- Shyanne Sellers, junior guard, Maryland (unanimous selection)
- Laila Phelia, junior guard, Michigan (unanimous selection)
- Mara Braun, sophomore guard, Minnesota
- Alexis Markowski, junior forward/center, Nebraska
- Jaz Shelley, graduate guard, Nebraska
- Cotie McMahon, sophomore forward, Ohio State (unanimous selection)
- Jacy Sheldon, graduate guard, Ohio State
- Makenna Marisa, senior guard, Penn State
Media preseason All-Big Ten Team
- Makira Cook, senior guard, Illinois
- Mackenzie Holmes, graduate forward, Indiana
- Caitlin Clark, senior guard, Iowa (unanimous selection)
- Shyanne Sellers, junior guard, Maryland
- Laila Phelia, junior guard, Michigan
- Alexis Markowski, junior forward/center, Nebraska
- Jaz Shelley, graduate guard, Nebraska
- Cotie McMahon, sophomore forward, Ohio State
- Jacy Sheldon, graduate guard, Ohio State
- Makenna Marisa, senior guard, Penn State
Who are the best Big Ten freshmen in women's basketball?
Fourteen of ESPN's top-100 ranked prospects in the 2023 class joined Big Ten programs. Maryland landed the conference's highest-rated 2023 recruit in Riley Nelson, while Michigan and Purdue each added three top-100 prospects.
Here's a full look at the top freshman prospects joining the Big Ten:
No. 18: Guard/forward Riley Nelson, Maryland
No. 43: Guard Amiyah Reynolds, Purdue
No. 52: Guard Jules LaMendola, Indiana
No. 59: Guard Taylor Woodson, Michigan
No. 70: Guard Diana Collins, Ohio State
No. 74: Guard Macy Brown, Michigan
No. 77: Guard Katy Eidle, Michigan
No. 79: Guard Rashunda Jones, Purdue
No. 80: Guard/forward Emily Fisher, Maryland
No. 83: Guard Lenee Beaumont, Indiana
No. 84: Guard/forward Ava Jones, Iowa
No. 91: Guard Logan Nissley, Nebraska
No. 97: Forward Mary Ashley Groot, Purdue
No. 98: Grace Grocholski, Minnesota
When and where is the women's Big Ten Tournament in 2024?
The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will run from March 6-10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.