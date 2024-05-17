Welcome to the jungle, college football fans.

EA Sports released its official reveal trailer for "College Football 25," the company's first NCAA football video game in more than a decade.

Set to the iconic Guns N' Roses track, the trailer showcases some of the star players, stadiums, mascots and traditions that will be incorporated in the highly anticipated game.

The trailer comes just over two months before the official release of the game on July 19. Fans can pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"College Football 25" is EA Sports' first NCAA football game since 2013. The company stopped its "NCAA Football" series after lawsuits accused the company of using players' likeness without paying them. The door for a new college football game opened in 2021 when the NCAA approved of players being able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The new game will feature 134 FBS schools. More than 11,000 players accepted EA Sports' offer of $600 and a copy of the game in exchange for their likeness being used.

EA Sports generated more hype for the game on Thursday when it revealed the covers for the standard and deluxe editions. Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards are side-by-side on the standard cover and with a group of more college stars on the deluxe cover.

Along with a trailer, EA Sports also shared additional info about gameplay and modes on Friday.

“EA SPORTS College Football is BACK! We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM of EA Sports. “'College Football 25' is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”