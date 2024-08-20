CHAMPAIGN, IL – OCTOBER 24: General view of Memorial Stadium before Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers game on October 24, 2015 in Champaign, Illinois.

Saturdays are about to get more exciting for college football fans.

The NCAA football schedule is set to kick off within days, starting with the season's Week 0 games slated for Saturday, Aug. 24.

Peacock will be the streaming home for many of the league's Big Ten football matchups along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irishs' schedule. Some of these select games will also be broadcast on NBC.

Here's all the info about Peacock streaming for the start of the 2024 season:

Which college football games are on Peacock in 2024?

The scheduled college football games on Peacock through Week 3 are as follows:

Week 1 (August 31)

Fresno State at Michigan on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. (Peacock & NBC)

Week 2 (September 7)

Rhode Island at. Minnesota at 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. (Peacock & NBC)

Colorado at Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. (Peacock & NBC)

Boise State at Oregon at 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Week 3 (September 14)

Central Michigan at Illinois at 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Washington State at Washington at 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Indiana vs. UCLA at 7:30 p.m. (Peacock & NBC)

All times are Eastern Standard (ET)

The remaining Big Ten football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically re 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

How to stream college football games on Peacock:

All the Big Ten college football games can be streamed here.

The Notre Dame showdowns can be found here.

Sports fans can sign up for a Peacock membership from select plans that start at $7.99 per month.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99 per month. For more information and to sign up, click here.