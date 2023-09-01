Here's this weekend's Big Ten football schedule and how to watch every game

The 2023 Big Ten football season is underway.

Nebraska and Minnesota opened up this year's Big Ten slate with an intraconference showdown in Minneapolis on Thursday night. The Golden Gophers scored 10 points inside the final three minutes, capped by a walk-off field goal, to hand the Cornhuskers a 13-10 loss in their first game under Matt Rhule.

The other 12 Big Ten teams will play their first games over Labor Day Weekend, starting with Michigan State hosting Central Michigan on Friday night and ending with an intraconference matchup between Northwestern and Rutgers on Sunday.

Between those two contests, we'll get our first look at the conference's five ranked teams: No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 25 Iowa. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will be rolling out new starting quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Drew Allar, respectively, while the Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh as he begins a three-game suspension.

Here's what you need to know ahead of an action-packed holiday weekend in the Big Ten.

What Big Ten football games are this weekend?

Here's a full look at this weekend's Big Ten slate, which includes two intraconference battles:

Friday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 23 Iowa, 12 p.m. ET

Fresno State at Purdue, 12 p.m. ET

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET

Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET

West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 3

Northwestern at Rutgers, 12 p.m. ET

TV channel and live stream info for this weekend's Big Ten football games

Here is how to watch all 10 of this weekend's Big Ten games on TV or via live stream:

