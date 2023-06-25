NBC, Peacock reveal initial schedule of Big Ten telecasts this season

The Big Ten has embarked on a new television partnership with NBC and Peacock this coming season, and the conference has announced its first slate of games on the networks.

According to the conference, all games broadcast on NBC will be available via the network’s Peacock streaming service. Peacock will also air a set of exclusive games this season, according to the company.

More games will be locked in for the networks as the season moves along, but here are the games scheduled so far for NBC and Peacock (all times listed are Central time:

Week 1 (Sept. 2) –

East Carolina at Michigan, 11 a.m. (Peacock)

West Virginia at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 9) –

Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3 (Sept. 16) –

Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m. (Peacock)

Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 4 (Sept. 23) –

Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 11 (Nov. 11) –

Michigan State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 13 (Nov. 24-25) –

Penn State vs. Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)*

*=this game will air on Black Friday