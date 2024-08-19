Trending
College Football

Full list of new-look college football conferences ahead of the 2024 season

Texas and Oklahoma are in the SEC, while USC and UCLA have officially joined the Big Ten

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 college football season is upon us, and there's plenty of conference confusion across the country.

Conference realignment has shaken up college sports over the last few years, and it will come to a head during the upcoming football season.

The Big Ten is up to 18 teams and features programs from coast to coast. The SEC has expanded from the southeast to the southwest, with Texas and Oklahoma entering the conference this fall. The ACC and Big 12 have also experienced shakeups, while the Pac-12 has effectively become a Pac-2.

In all, there are 131 FBS Division I-AA schools across 10 conferences to go along with three independent programs. All 134 teams will be looking to earn a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which will debut in December.

Before the college football season kicks off, here's a breakdown of which teams are in which conferences.

American Athletic Conference

  • Army
  • Charlotte
  • East Carolina
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Memphis
  • Navy
  • North Texas
  • Rice
  • South Florida
  • Temple
  • Tulane
  • Tulsa
  • UAB
  • UTSA

ACC

  • Boston College
  • California
  • Clemson
  • Duke
  • Florida State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Louisville
  • Miami (Fla.)
  • NC State
  • North Carolina
  • Pittsburgh
  • SMU
  • Stanford
  • Syracuse
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wake Forest

Big 12

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • BYU
  • Baylor
  • Cincinnati
  • Colorado
  • Houston
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Oklahoma State
  • TCU
  • Texas Tech
  • UCF
  • Utah
  • West Virginia

Big Ten

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Oregon
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • UCLA
  • USC
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Conference USA

  • Florida International
  • Jacksonville State
  • Kennesaw State
  • Liberty
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Middle Tennessee
  • New Mexico State
  • Sam Houston
  • UTEP
  • Western Kentucky

FBS Independents

  • Notre Dame
  • UConn
  • UMass

Mid-American

  • Akron
  • Ball State
  • Bowling Green
  • Buffalo
  • Central Michigan
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Kent State
  • Miami (Ohio)
  • Northern Illinois
  • Ohio
  • Toledo
  • Western Michigan

Mountain West

  • Air Force
  • Boise State
  • Colorado State
  • Fresno State
  • Hawaii
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • San Diego State
  • San Jose State
  • UNLV
  • Utah State
  • Wyoming

Pac-12

  • Oregon State
  • Washington State

SEC

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt

Sun Belt

Sun Belt - East

  • Appalachian State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Georgia Southern
  • Georgia State
  • James Madison
  • Marshall
  • Old Dominion

Sun Belt - West

  • Arkansas State
  • Louisiana
  • South Alabama
  • Southern Miss
  • Texas State
  • Troy
  • UL Monroe

