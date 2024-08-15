Notre Dame to premiere ‘Here Come the Irish' docuseries on Peacock

Notre Dame will release "Here Come the Irish," a "Hard Knocks" style docuseries, on Aug. 29 on Peacock.

Here's the trailer for the series set to premiere its first episode in two weeks.

Experience what makes Notre Dame so special ☘️



Watch Here Come The Irish on @peacock #GoIrish☘️ | @FightingIrish pic.twitter.com/JLmyflMYzm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The two-part premiere of the docuseries will be the first of seven episodes to be released during the season. The series features several high-profile Notre Dame interviews including, Marcus Freeman, Lou Holtz, Riley Leonard, Benjamin Morrison and others.

The first two episodes will be released on Aug. 29. Episodes 3 and 4 will become available on Dec. 5. Episodes 5 and 6 will be available on Dec. 19. The final episode of the series will come out on Jan. 16, 2025.

Notre Dame and NBC announced a broadcast rights extension in November 2023. The deal is active through the 2019 season. Peacock will exclusively air one Notre Dame football game every season, along with this docuseries. Every other Fighting Irish on NBC game will be streamed on the website and application, too.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.