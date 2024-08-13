When does 2024 college football season start? Week 0 schedule and preview

A general view of action during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Notre Dame and Navy Midshipmen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The college football season is almost here.

After a hectic offseason, players will return to the field in short order. The upcoming campaign will bring about sweeping changes to the sport, including conference realignment, big-name coaches on the move and an expanded playoff field.

It all starts with Week 0, where select teams set the stage for the year -- including a preseason top-10 and three ACC programs.

Here's all the info about the start of the 2024 season:

When does the 2024 college football season start?

The 2024 college football season begins on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Week 0.

Most programs will begin their slate in Week 1, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 and runs through Monday, Sept. 2.

Is there a Week 0 in college football?

Yes.

There will be seven games on Aug. 24 for Week 0 -- Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, McNeese at Tarleton State, Montana State vs. New Mexico, North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State, Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M, SMU vs. Nevada and Delaware State vs. Hawai'i.

What channel is college football on TV in Week 0?

Here's the full TV schedule for Week 0:

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

McNeese at Tarleton State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Montana State vs. New Mexico, 4 p.m. ET, FS1

North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

SMU vs. Nevada, 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Delaware State vs. Hawai'i, 11:59 p.m. ET, Spectrum Sports PPV

Where is College GameDay Week 0?

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Dublin, Ireland, for Week 0.

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to battle in Irish capital for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Aviva Stadium has hosted a Week 0 game in each of the past two years, and Georgia Tech played at the stadium back in 2016. Florida State has never played a game in Ireland.

What are the college football TV schedule and times in 2024?

College football will air on a number of major networks this season, including NBC, ABC, FOX and CBS. The schedule varies from week to week, but NBC has announced its Big Ten and Notre Dame matchups for the first three weeks of the season:

WEEK 1

Fresno State at Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock)

WEEK 2

Rhode Island at Minnesota (12 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Colorado at Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Boise State at Oregon (10 p.m. ET, Peacock)

WEEK 3