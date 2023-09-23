Marvin Harrison Jr. suffers leg injury scare vs. Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans were left holding their collective breath after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Harrison Jr. was engaged in a block near the sideline during the third quarter of the game when he was rolled up by a Notre Dame defender, sending the receiver falling to the ground and grabbing his leg.

Trainers helped Harrison off the field, and there has been no specific word on his condition.

Here’s the replay of Marvin Harrison jr



Looks like his ankle gets caught under someone when he was going down… pic.twitter.com/IYoBAaZU8a — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 24, 2023

After several minutes in the injury tent, Harrison emerged with extra tape on his ankle, and was seen doing sprints on the sidelines.

Ohio State scored a touchdown on the play Harrison was hurt, with TreVeyon Henderson scampering for a 61-yard score to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 third-quarter lead over Notre Dame.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.