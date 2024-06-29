11 hurt when escalator malfunctions following Cubs game against Brewers in Milwaukee

A total of 11 people were injured Saturday afternoon when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field following the Cubs and Brewers game.

The Brewers explained what transpired in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. According to the team, an escalator moving fans from the terrace to loge level malfunctioned, "resulting in an increased downward speed."

A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/JBZA2E5SPm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 30, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eleven people were injured, of which six were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the team. Five others were treated at the ballpark.

"Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response," the team's statement concluded.