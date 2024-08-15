2-time Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis' dog, Ralph, ‘is family'

For two-time Super Bowl champion George Karlaftis , adopting his dog has been like adopting a new member of the family.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, who grew up in Greece before moving back to the U.S. when he was 13, said he always loved animals but could never have a dog growing up because his mom was allergic.

Fast forward to the present day, and he and his girlfriend have their very own flandoodle (a Bouvier des Flandres mixed with a poodle), Ralph, who the NFL star says is "amazing" and has "taken up the personality" of the couple.

"He's big, you know, most of us are larger human beings," Karlaftis told NBC Local. "He's pretty lazy around the house — he likes to relax and just hang out. He's awesome. Everyone loves him."

"Ralph is family to me," the 2021 All-American added. "You know, getting back home after a game, or after a long day of work, you know, to him, is awesome because you can't be mad at him."