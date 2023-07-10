All the Chicago Cubs giveaways, special ticket offers through the 2023 summer season

As the MLB 2023 season continues, The Chicago Cubs are hosting giveaways with limited-edition merchandise are more. Here are the games with giveaways to look out for.

Gate Giveaways

July 17

The Chicago Cubs are offering a Hawaiian Shirt to the first 10,000 early arriving fans aged 21+ before their 7:05 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals. The shirt is presented by Jim Beam and will be available at the gate. Tickets for the July 17 game can be purchased here.

July 19

Wrigley Field is offering an Ernie Banks Statue Bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans before the Cub’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals. The Wintrust-presented giveaway will be available at the gate with tickets for the July 19 game available for purchase here.

July 23

Trading cards will be available for the first 10,000 fans to arrive early to the Cub’s 1:20 p.m. game against the St. Louis Cardinals. International Trading Card Day Packs will be presented by Topps and handed out to qualifying fans before the game’s starts. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Aug. 20

The first 10,000 fans to the Cub’s 1:20 p.m. game at Wrigley Field against the Kansas City Royals will be eligible to receive a Ron Santo Statue Bobblehead at the gate. The game’s giveaway is presented by Reynolds/Hefty and tickets can be purchased here.

Sept. 8

Fans can take home a Replica City Connect Jersey before the Cubs take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 8. The first 10,000 fans will be offered the jersey, presented by Benjamin Moore. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Sept. 9

A Harry Caray Statue Bobblehead will be available for the first 10,000 early arriving fans prior to the Cub’s 1:20 p.m. game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 9. The giveaway is available upon arrival at the Wrigley Field gates and game tickets can be purchased here.

Special Ticket Offers

July 17

Cubs Golf Night will be held at the 7:05 p.m. Cubs game on July 17 against the Washington Nationals. A special ticket offer includes a ticket to the game, souvenir Cubs golf ball marker and a 20% discount on purchases at the Cubs Golf Store at Gallagher Way. Ticket information can be found here.

Aug 1

The Cubs' 7:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds features three separate special ticket offers to celebrate students, alumni, and fans of three Midwestern universities. The offers include a University of Michigan hat, Michigan State University hat and University of Iowa hat.

Aug. 3

The Cubs' 7:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds will feature another three-university hat giveaway: Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.

Sept. 5

Wrigley Field is celebrating the class of 2024 with a Cubs Class of 2024 jersey if purchased through a special ticket offer link. The special offer will take place at the 6:40 p.m. game against the San Francisco Giants on Sept 5 and can be redeemed in Gallagher Way starting two hours before first pitch until the end of the 7th inning.

Sept. 10

The Cubs take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 10 and will also host the season's final Youth Baseball and Softball Ticket Offer during the game. The offer is open to all youth baseball players and their families and includes special-edition Cubs youth socks.

Sept. 20

Students, alumni and fans of Northern Illinois University are in luck for the Cubs' 6:40 p.m. game against the Pittsburg Pirates on Sept. 20. The game will feature a special ticket offer that includes a special-edition Cubs and Northern Illinois University hat.

Sept. 21

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating teachers with a Teacher Appreciation Canvas Tote Bag as part of their special ticket offer for the Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field. The game will start at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 21 and attendees under the special ticket offer can claim their tote bag as early as two hours before the game.

A full list of Chicago Cubs promotions, Bud Bleacher giveaways and special offers during the 2023 season can be found on the Chicago Cubs MLB website.

