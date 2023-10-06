2023 Chicago Marathon: Watch your favorite runners cross the finish line

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 8

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon could see records broken and history made, but beyond the very first finishers and the broadcast of the big race, you'll also be able to stream each runner crossing the finish line live on race day.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish, along with a finish line camera that will stream throughout the race to capture runners as they finish the incredible feat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

The 45th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com, nbcsportschicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

Watch live in the player above on race day or see below for how to find on your go-to streaming channel:

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR



OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 4114 and select Live TV.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

In the Live Guide, there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News.

Scroll through the local options and select NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Amazon Fire TV

Users can now watch NBC Chicago newscasts through Amazon Fire streaming devices.

Open the Fire TV home screen

Click the News app and select your local NBC channel

You can also find coverage from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, Dallas Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Boston, South Florida, and Hartford.

Additionally, users can watch Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas, and Noticias Telemundo Florida in their respective regions.