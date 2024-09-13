Bears vs. Texans: What time, how to watch the primetime Sunday Night Football matchup

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Houston Texans this weekend for a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17 at home on the back of its defense and special teams. The Texans edged the Colts by two points, 29-27, from C.J. Stroud's two touchdowns and Joe Mixon's 159 yards and one touchdown.

The Bears on Sunday night will don their orange jerseys and helmets for the game, but the team's record while wearing those uniforms isn't pretty. The team wore them two times apiece during the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons, and currently have a record of 1-3 when wearing the combination.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Opposite of them, the Texans recently unveiled the frosty, all-white uniforms they plan to wear for the game. Here's a look at the uniforms they'll wear on Sunday night.

Just two seasons ago, both teams were fighting for the league's worst record in hopes of landing the No. 1 pick, which the Bears earned and subsequently traded to the Panthers in 2023. Now, both of them holding playoff aspirations, they're each searching for the win.

Here's what to know about the game, including how to watch and more.

When and what time is the Bears-Texans game?

The Bears-Texans week 2 Sunday Night Football game takes place at 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday, Sept. 15.

Where is the Bears-Texans game?

The Bears will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to take on the Texans on their home turf.

How, what channel to watch the Bears-Texans game live

The game will broadcast live on NBC 5. It will also stream live on Peacock.

Chicago area fans can also watch on NFL+. For the NBC broadcast, Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will host the game.

How to listen to the Bears-Texans game on the radio

Bears fans can listen to the game on ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). They can also stream the game through NFL+ or SiriusXM radio. Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst) and Jason McKie (sideline) will host the ESPN 1000 broadcast.

Who has the better record against the other all-time?

The Bears are 2-4 against the Texans all time. However, the Bears have earned both of their wins against them in their last two matchups in 2022 and 2020.