Bill Murray, Mike Veeck reportedly set to purchase Joliet Slammers baseball team

Legendary actor Bill Murray and businessman Mike Veeck are reportedly set to purchase a controlling stake in a minor league baseball team in Chicago’s suburbs.

According to multiple reports, including from radio station WJOL, Murray and Veeck will be part of the ownership group of the Joliet Slammers, pending approval from the Joliet City Council.

While they did not confirm that Murray and Veeck will be part of the ownership group, the council’s Stadium Committee will meet next week to discuss the sale, officials confirmed to NBC Chicago. The City Council must approve the sale per provisions of the team's lease at their home ballpark, according to reports.

According to WJOL, the Slammers made the announcement of Murray and Veeck’s involvement to season ticket holders on Wednesday night.

The Slammers play in the Frontier League, a professional partner league of Major League Baseball. They have played their home games at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field since their founding in 2010 when they replaced the defunct Joliet JackHammers.

The Slammers will open their 2024 season on May 10 with a home game against the Evansville Otters.

Murray, long famous for being a Chicago Cubs and sports fan, was a part-owner of the St. Paul Saints until 2023, when the team was sold to a new ownership group. He also owns parts of several other minor league teams.

Veeck was a partner of Murray’s in owning the Saints, and was the subject of the recent Netflix documentary “The Saint of Second Chances.”

The son of legendary White Sox owner Bill Veeck, Mike has worked for numerous Major League Baseball teams, and in addition to his participation in various ownership groups, he is also a nationally-renowned motivational speaker and author.