WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, format, broadcast info

It's time for one of the most highly anticipated postseasons in WNBA history.

How far can Caitlin Clark lead the Indiana Fever in her postseason debut? Can A'ja Wilson guide the Las Vegas Aces to the second three-peat in league history? Will Breanna Stewart help the top-seeded New York Liberty win their first championship in franchise history?

All of those questions will soon be answered when the playoffs tip off this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA postseason.

When do the WNBA playoffs start?

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.

How many teams make the WNBA playoffs?

The top eight teams in the WNBA -- regardless of conference -- make the playoffs.

What are the WNBA playoff matchups?

Here are the matchups for the first round of the WNBA playoffs:

No. 1 New York Liberty vs. No. 8 Atlanta Dream

No. 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 7 Phoenix Mercury

No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 5 Seattle Storm

How many games are in a WNBA playoff series?

The first round of the WNBA playoffs features a best-of-three format where the higher seed hosts the first two games of the series and, if necessary, the lower seed hosts the decisive Game 3.

The semifinals and WNBA Finals both have a best-of-five format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5.

What channel are the WNBA playoffs on?

The WNBA playoffs will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. All games will stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When does Caitlin Clark play?

Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA postseason debut on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Connecticut Sun on ABC.

What is the WNBA playoff schedule?

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 WNBA playoffs. All times ET. (*- if necessary):

No. 1 NEW YORK LIBERTY vs. No. 8 ATLANTA DREAM

Game 1, Atlanta at New York - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2, Atlanta at New York - Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN

*-Game 3, New York at Atlanta - Thursday, Sept. 26, TBD

No. 2 MINNESOTA LYNX vs. No. 7 PHOENIX MERCURY

Game 1, Phoenix at Minnesota - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 2, Phoenix at Minnesota - Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

*-Game 3, Minnesota at Phoenix - Friday, Sept. 26, TBD

No. 3 CONNECTICUT SUN vs. No. 6 INDIANA FEVER

Game 1, Indiana at Connecticut - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2, Indiana at Connecticut - Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN

*-Game 3, Connecticut at Indiana - Friday, Sept. 26, TBD, ESPN2

No. 4 LAS VEGAS ACES vs. No. 5 SEATTLE STORM

Game 1, Seattle at Las Vegas - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m., ESPN

Game 2, Seattle at Las Vegas - Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

*-Game 3, Las Vegas at Seattle - Thursday, Sept. 26, ESPN2

SEMIFINALS

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Game 1 for both matchups

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Game 2 for both matchups

Friday, Oct. 4 - Game 3 for both matchups

*-Sunday, Oct. 6 - Game 4 for both matchups if necessary

*-Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Game 5 for both matchups if necessary

WNBA FINALS