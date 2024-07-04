Chicago eater Patrick ‘Deep Dish' Bertoletti wins 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Mustard Belt is coming to Chicago. Local competitive eater Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti won the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday with an impressive 58 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes. That’s just four hot dogs short of Joey Chestnut’s record from last year.

PAT BERTOLETTI SETS A PERSONAL BEST 58 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM THE MUSTARD BELT! 🌭 #NathansFamous pic.twitter.com/bUFWApPZK2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 4, 2024

“Bertoletti brings the passion of youth, and a strong jaw, to every contest he enters,” his Major League Eating profile says. “But he is always respectful of the elder eaters, quietly watching them to learn their secrets and the way of this world.”

This is the first Mustard Belt for Bertoletti, but he has 32 other competitive eating records to his name. Those include eating 47 slices of 16" pizza in 10 minutes, 10.8 pounds of Key Lime pie in eight minutes, 29 Waffle House waffles in 10 minutes and 275 pickled jalapenos in eight minutes.

Bertoletti is ranked the No. 9 eater in MLE.

Earlier in the day, Miki Sudo set a new women's record by eating 51 hot dogs. That was good for her 10th Nathan's Hot Dog Contest title.