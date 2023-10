What time does the Chicago Marathon start? Here's the schedule of events and more

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 13: A general view of competitors runing past the Chicago Theater during the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is about to take over the city this weekend, but when can you expect runners to hit the course and for how long?

What about other marathon events happening this week and weekend?

Over 47,000 participants are registered to run the 26.2 mile marathon course, including a long list of decorated athletes next month.

Here's a look at the schedule and what to know:

When is the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair start at 7:20 a.m. CT.

What is the full schedule?

The weekend’s schedule includes:

Thursday, October 5

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Abbott Chicago 5K

Start line: Columbus Drive (between Jackson Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive)

Finish line: Wacker Drive and Jackson Boulevard

Race start: 7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where is the start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the finish line?

The Chicago Marathon finish line is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

How can you watch the race live?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer live coverage and streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish.

The live broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and livestreams will be made available on nbcchicago.com, nbcsportschicago.com and telemundochicago.com.

There's also of course the option to watch in person.

The race begins and finishes in Grant Park, weaving its way through 29 neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville and Chinatown. (See the full map and official program here)

While spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, they can choose to watch the race from designated cheer zones or attend the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite events that start at 9:30 a.m.