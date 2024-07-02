Chicago Sky star Angel Reese named to WNBA All-Star Team

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese started out Tuesday by receiving honors as the league’s top rookie for the month of June, and she ended it by being named to her first WNBA All-Star Game.

That's. Our. All-Star. Barbie 👏🏾🥹



In her FIRST season in the @WNBA, Angel Reese has been named to her first All-Star Game!#skytown pic.twitter.com/sgdaWsmvNJ — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 3, 2024

Reese fought back tears as she spoke to the media after the Sky's win over the Dream on Tuesday, 85-77.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They just told me I'm an All-Star. I'm just so happy," Reese said after the game. "I know the work I've put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player I was in college, or better, or would be worse, or wouldn't be where I am right now. But I trust the process and I'm thankful I dropped to No. 7 (pick in the draft) and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting in me."

Reese, who recently set a WNBA record with 10 consecutive double-doubles within a single season, was one of 10 players named to the WNBA squad that will take on the United States Olympic team later this month in Phoenix.

Through 17 games this season, Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, along with 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals. She leads the league in rebounds this season and is 12th in the league in steals.

According to WNBA rules, All-Star voting was conducted via a combination of fan, player and media input. The fan vote accounts for 50% of the tally, with players and media each accounting for 25%.

Voting concluded on June 29, and the top-10 vote-getters will automatically get roster spots in the game. The remaining spots will be determined via a poll of the league’s coaches, who will choose from the top-36 vote-getters who didn’t automatically qualify for the game.

In the fan voting update, at least five players are already on the Olympic roster, so they’ll play for the Olympic team. Caitlin Clark was the leading vote-getter among those not on the Olympic roster, with her teammate Aliyah Boston in second.

Angel Reese was in fourth among non-Olympians and seventh overall. Kamilla Cardoso was in 16th overall and 11th among non-Olympians.

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 20 at 7:30 p.m., and will air on ABC, the league said. A skills challenge and 3-point contest will take place July 19.

Following the game, the WNBA will go on hiatus through the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with games resuming on Aug. 15.