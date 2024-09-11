Chicago Sky star Angel Reese undergoes surgery, team says

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half against the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese underwent successful surgery on her fractured left wrist on Tuesday, the team announced.

Reese announced the injury on Saturday, the day after she scored 24 points against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena.

According to the team, Reese is expected to start her rehabilitation process in coming weeks.

Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon told reporters at practice Tuesday that Reese was in “high spirits” ahead of the scheduled surgery.

Reese set a WNBA record earlier this season with 15 consecutive double-doubles, and finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She notched 24 points and 12 rebounds in her final game, a 92-78 win over the Sparks on Sept. 6.

Reese revealed the day after the game that she had suffered a season-ending injury, and that she would undergo surgery.

“God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” she said in the post.